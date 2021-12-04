Saudi led Arab Coalition destroys ballistic missile launch pad in Yemen

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia destroyed a ballistic missile launch pad in Sanaa, Yemen. The Coalition forces also claimed that it had destroyed a warehouse used to build drones a mine-making and drone-assembly workshop.

On Thursday, the coalition carried out nine air strikes against Houthi rebels in Marib. 45 rebels were killed and six military vehicles were destroyed in the air strikes.

Yemeni forces also liberated a large swathe of land in the southern governorate of Shabwa on Thursday. Supported by air cover from the Arab coalition, government forces pushed deeper into Houthi-controlled Bayhan and Ousylan districts, expelling rebels from wide areas and taking control of a strategic road that connects the two districts.

