So much for a newly made road! See the spectacle at the inaugural ceremony! Report

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a section of a newly built road crumbled when a BJP MLA smashed a coconut on it during the inauguration ceremony.

BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary, who was outraged by the occurrence, staged a dharna and chastised officials for the bad road condition. According to reports, a total of Rs 1,16,00,000 was spent on the development of the road. The Bijnor MLA had gone to launch the seven-kilometre-long road in Kheda hamlet on Thursday evening. She broke a coconut on the asphalt at the inaugural event, but it did not break, instead, gravel came off.

The newly constructed road began to disintegrate when the MLA’s husband, Mausam Chaudhary, who was there on the scene, used a shovel on it. Vikas Aggarwal, executive engineer of the Irrigation Division, said a sample had been obtained for analysis.