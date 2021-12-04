Tamil Nadu man held at TVM airport for smuggling dollar worth nearly 60 lakhs

Thiruvananthapuram: Customs Intelligence seized dollars worth Rs 59.65 lakh from a passenger at Thiruvananthapuram International airport, on Saturday. Mohammad Mustafa, a native of Tamil Nadu was arrested while trying to smuggle the foreign currency to Dubai.

Also read: Kadakkavoor fake POCSO case: Woman accused for molesting minor son acquitted

Muhammad Mustafa is reportedly a native of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. The accused was caught after customs received a tip-off on Friday. Following this, the customs intelligence unit caught Mustafa after checking his baggage. During interrogation, he confessed that he tried to smuggle the money. The accused was later released on bail.