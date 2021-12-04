Tamil Nadu mandates Tamil exam for all Govt jobs in state

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced that Tamil exam will be made mandatory for all the government jobs in the state. State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan informed that the state government on Friday passed an order making the Tamil exam mandatory for all the candidates appearing for a competitive exam conducted by the state recruitment board.

‘The exam will be qualifying in nature and it is mandatory for a student to secure at least 40 per cent marks in this exam to get a government job in the state. This new policy will help prevail social justice. The government school students will be given importance in the recruitment process, the minister said. The minister further informed that there are nine lakh government posts for eight crore people in Tamil Nadu.