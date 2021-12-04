Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away on Saturday at the age of 83 in a private hospital in Bengaluru. The veteran actor was rushed to the hospital on November 30 after collapsing and sustaining a brain bleed while conducting ‘puja’ at his home.

Due to his elderly age, doctors were unable to undertake surgery. His condition did not improve after that. In his long cine journey of six decades, Shivaram, a multi-faceted talent, worked as a character actor, comic and in parallel roles.

He started his career as an assistant director, assisting great filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal, Sangetham Srinivas Rao, and Seetharama Shastri. His parts in the Kannada films ‘Nagarahaavu’ and ‘Shubhamangala’ are still remembered fondly.

Shivaram directed the film ‘Hrudaya Sangama’ in 1972 and produced a few Kannada and Tamil films, including superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Dharma Durai.’

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has offered his sympathies on the demise of the elderly actor, He tweeted, ‘It is a great loss to the Kannada film industry’.