Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in her red statement saree with soon-to-be husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande has taken the internet by storm with pictures of her soon-to-be husband, Vicky Jain. The TV personality recently shared several throwback photos of herself and her boyfriend, Vicky, during their Diwali celebrations on Instagram. Ankita is sporting a stunning wine-red statement saree in the images.

“Bas yu hello,” Ankita captioned the photographs she posted on Saturday, December 4. Ankita can be seen leaning on Vicky’s shoulder with a gorgeous smile on her face in one photo, while she flaunted her statement saree in others. Ankita’s appearance in the red statement garment demonstrates that she will be one of the most beautiful brides ever.

The wine-red statement saree is ideal for a cocktail celebration for a new bride. It combines beautiful traditional components with stunning modern-style aesthetics. Furthermore, Ankita’s pick of the eye-catching blouse steals the show for us.