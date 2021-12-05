DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKLatest NewsNEWS

Britain tightens travel regulations amid Omicron concerns

Dec 5, 2021, 09:04 am IST

The British government strengthened travel restrictions on Saturday in response to fears about the spread of the Omicron strain, stating that all UK bound passengers will be required to take a COVID-19 test before boarding their flight.

The new laws will go into effect at 04:00 am on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated.

‘In the light of the most current findings, we are taking additional effort to slow the entry of the omicron variant,’ he added in a tweet

Javid also added Nigeria to the U.K.’s ‘red list’ of prohibited destinations, which means that unless you are a resident of Britain or Ireland, entry to the United Kingdom will be  denied. He stated that there were a ‘significant number’ of omicron cases linked to Nigerian travel, with 27 cases identified in England.

