BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu bags silver

Bali: In shuttle badminton, India’s PV Sindhu bagged silver after losing to An Seyoung of South Korea in the women’s singles final of BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday. An Seyoung defeated two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu by ’16-21, 12-21′ in just 39 minutes.

This is the third title win by An Seyoung in the season. Earlier in last month she had won Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Tom Latham Departs

This is PV Sindhu’s third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, India’s Lakshya Sen lost ’13-21, 11-21’ to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles semifinals on Saturday. Reigning Olympic champion Axelsen will now face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the final.