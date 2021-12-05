Congress will bring issues of fishermen to the national level: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi promised fishermen on Saturday that Congress would address their worries and challenges at the national level, as well as stage rallies against the WTO restriction on fisheries subsidies and the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill.

He was speaking with representatives of the All India Fishermen Congress (AIFC) at the party’s headquarters during its national executive meeting. T N Prathapan, chairman of the AIFC and a party MP, was asked by Gandhi to prepare a detailed report on issues affecting fishermen, including the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ), the World Trade Organization’s new regulation on fisheries subsidies, the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, and the blue economy programme.

The AIFC’s national executive meeting demanded that India withdraws from the WTO regulation requiring the elimination of fishing subsidies. Traditional fishermen’s life and livelihood will be destroyed, according to Prathapan, as a result of the WTO’s new regulations.

The pact, which will damage developing nations’ fisheries economies, is being carried to a ministerial-level summit, and the Indian government is expected to sign it, according to Prathapan.

He claims that the central government is adopting the corporate agenda in the fisheries sector, which would hurt both marine and inland fisheries, and that the AIFC will stage national-level protests against these efforts.