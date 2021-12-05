Country approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Sydney: The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia approved the use of Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the vaccination drive for children would start from January 10.
Australia is the most-vaccinated country in the world. 87.9% of Australians aged 16 or over are fully vaccinated. More than 92.8% have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, New South Wales state reported two more Omicron cases on Sunday, pushing the total to 15 cases.
