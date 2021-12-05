Houthi rebels launch four missiles targeting Marib city

Sanaa: The Houthi rebels fighting against the government forces in Yemen launched 4 missiles targeting Marib city on Sunday. Three civilians were injured in the attack. The missile hit he airport, Al-Shareka and Rawdha neighborhoods.

Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani called on the UN and the US Yemen envoys to condemn the Houthi missile attacks and to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization.

Earlier in the day, the Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted four explosives laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia. The Coalition forces also claimed that it had killed 115 rebels in airstrikes. The forces had conducted 19 airstrikes in the last 24 hours.

Marib province, rich by crude oil is the only stronghold of government forces in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran is launching regular attacks to seize the control of the region. The Arab Coalition forces is conducting a fierce air campaign since October 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city. The Coalition forces claimed that it had killed more than 27,000 rebels in air strikes.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.