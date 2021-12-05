Lara Dutta surprised when her daughter asked her what a ‘brothel’ is

Lara Dutta recently discussed her daughter Saira, revealing that she once asked the actor what a brothel is. The actress also acknowledged that she had no idea where she was getting the information from.

When she related the story, she was talking about her husband, retired tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, and their daughter Saira’s reaction to her role in her new show Hiccups And Hookups.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Lara Dutta said, ‘I’ve never done anything without first consulting Mahesh. We’re a progressive family, I believe… Normally, we would discuss such matters with our friends, but not with our family. I recall that sex education in school had a minor impact, but that was about it. Your parents never mentioned anything to you. My four-year-old daughter inquired about divorce when she was four years old. ‘What is a brothel?’ she asked me when she was nine years old. I’m not sure where she’s hearing these things, but she’s hearing them. It’s stuff she doesn’t comprehend, and it’s my obligation to explain it to her.’