Low intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Tehri Garhwal region, Uttarakhand on Sunday morning. The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km. There is no immediate report of any damage.

Uttarakhand is one of the most seismically active parts in the country. Several earthquakes of the magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale have hit the state since the year 1900. As per scientists, around 2,291 sq km area in Chamoli district in the state is situated in a most seismically active zone.

Also Read: Live Volcano in Java spews ash , gas ; one dies , several hurt

https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-487891

Of the 13 districts in Uttarakhand, Chamoli and Bageshwar come under 100% hyper sensitive seismic zones while five districts, including Dehradun, Champawat, Nainital, Uddhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar come under 100% sensitive zone.