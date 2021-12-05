Myanmar military truck runs down protesters, three feared dead

On Sunday, an army truck rammed into a peaceful march of anti-government demonstrators in Myanmar’s largest city, killing at least three people, according to witnesses and a protest organiser.

Sunday’s march was one of at least three in Yangon and similar demonstrations were reported in other parts of the country a day before the expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed in a military takeover on Feb. 1.

The demonstrators had only been on street for two minutes, according to a witness, when the military truck hit them, leaving three persons motionless on the road.