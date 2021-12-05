Over 50% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

New Delhi: More than 50% of the adult population in the country are now fully vaccinated against the Covid-19. This was announced by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The Union Minister said that it is a moment of great pride and said the nation will win the battle against Covid-19 together.

The Union Government has said that more than 138.95 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far. In this, more than 21.13 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Also Read: Omicron: Here is the full list of state-wise entry rules and quarantine rules

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to fully vaccinate 100% of its adult population. As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve the 100% first dose vaccination of the adult population by the end of August.