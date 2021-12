Remembering the iron lady: Kangana on Jayalalithaa’s 5th death anniversary

On the fifth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to her on Sunday.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Jayalalithaa and added, ‘On Amma’s Punyatithi… remembering the Iron Lady…Purchai Dr. J. Jayalalithaa’.

Jayalalithaa, who was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister six times, passed away on December 5, 2016, after spending about 75 days in a hospital for various ailments.

On the other hand, Kangana played Jayalalithaa in the film ‘Thalaivii,’ which was released earlier this year.