The Pope warns of populist risks in the birthplace of democracy

On Saturday, Pope Francis warned that the ‘easy answers’ of populism and authoritarianism are undermining European democracy, and he urged every country to commit to promote the common good rather than narrow, nationalist interests.

When the Pope arrived in Greece, the home of democracy, he used a speech to Greek political and cultural leaders to warn Europe about the risks that the continent confronts. He stated that only strong multilateralism can address today’s pressing concerns, such as environmental protection, pandemic response and poverty alleviation.

‘Politics need this in order to prioritise common needs over private interests,’ Pope Francis added. ‘However, we cannot ignore the fact that today, and not only in Europe, we are witnessing a retreat from democracy.’