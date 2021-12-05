UAE announces new railway project

Dubai: The UAE has announced a new railway project. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the new project on Sunday.

The new project will transport more than 36.5 million passengers a year. It will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE.

‘The project reinforces the principles of the 50, where we emphasized that our national priority is the economy and development and establishing the UAE as one economic destination. We are proud to start the UAE’s new 50 with this project. The future is greater and more beautiful’, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The project is launched with an investment of 50 billion UAE dirhams and is expected to yield returns of over 200 billion UAE dirhams.