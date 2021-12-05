US warns Russia of sanction options if Putin invades Ukraine

The Biden administration has a number of alternatives to follow through on its pledge to financially punish Russia if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, ranging from penalties targeting Putin’s associates to shutting Russia off from the global financial system.

The US and its European partners have made no public mention of any plans to retaliate militarily if Putin deploys troops into Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with close historical and cultural links to Russia but now eager to unite with NATO and the West.

Instead, retaliation could be purely financial in nature.