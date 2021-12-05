WWE 2K22 will feature new game modes

WWE 2K22 is slated to gain some brand new game modes and other additions in its forthcoming release. Publisher 2K Games has issued a new post, as well as a new video, revealing the game’s release date. The game has been designed by the developer, Visual Concepts.

The article gives users an idea of what to expect from its latest instalment in the WWE franchise, which is expected to be released in March.

On the surface, the new WWE game’s changes appear to be quite normal. According to reports, the game will have a new engine, improved graphics, and improved gaming controls. However, several of the game modes appear to be unique and entertaining.

The ‘Showcase’ mode is one of the new features that users can look forward to once the game launches. Players will be able to “travel down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments” in this mode.

A feature called MyGM, which translates as “management mode,” is also planned for the title. Users will be able to put themselves in the shoes of WWE CEO Vince McMahon in this mode. Players will be able to pick wrestlers, schedule matches, manage contracts, and maintain a healthy roster.

Users will need to construct “a legendary faction that matches the iconic nWo” via weekly events and updates in MyFACTION, which appears to be a similar mode.

The game will also have a ‘MyRISE’ narrative mode, in which players will develop their own wrestler from the ground up, starting as a novice and working their way to the top.