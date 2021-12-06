85% of eligible Indians received first dose Covid vaccine: Centre

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that 85% of India’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.93 crore.

‘Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. With PM Narendra Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against Covid-19′, the minister tweeted.

Another Day, Another Milestone ? 8?5?% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. With PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/oa2yPMog4o — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 6, 2021

The minister had said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India’s eligible adult population was now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 crore (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am, the health ministry said on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 1,32,86,429 sessions.