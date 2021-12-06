Aishwarya Rai to star in Indo-American film ‘The Letter’

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently completed the first segment of the highly awaited film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, features a large celebrity cast and has been in the works for a few months. According to reports, the actress has signed her next movie, which is an Indo-American film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed a film called ‘The Letter’, which is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s novel ‘Three Women’. Isheeta Ganguly, theatre writer-filmmaker and Fusion vocalist, will direct the film.

Speaking about the same, the director said, ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the main protagonist in the film. While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the name and have titled our film ‘The Letter’ as the film is based around the letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law. I am really glad that Aishwarya loved the script and agreed to be a part of my directorial debut’.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will feature in Mani Ratnam’s dream project, Ponniyin Selvan, which is set during the Chola period and is based on the most famous novel from Tamil literature. In this mega opus production, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayachithra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakamanu, Vijay Yesudas, Lal, Nasser, Kishore, Nihalgal Ravi, among others will appear. The soundtrack of the film is being composed by AR Rahman. Hyderabad, Thailand, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Pollachi were all used as locations for the film. Ponniyin Selvan will be released in the summer of 2022.