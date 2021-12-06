Audi launches Audi A4 in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: German luxury carmakers, Audi has launched its Audi A4 Premium in India. The new variant is an addition to the existing line up – including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants.

The new luxury sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque. It also features sunroof, Audi sound system, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone Box light with Wireless Charging, Parking Aid Plus , Rear view camera, single zone Automatic Air Conditioning, 25.65 cm Central MMI Touch Screen, single colour Ambient Lighting, 4-way lumbar support for the front seats and cruise control. It also has LED headlights with signature Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Combination Lights five exterior colours and two interior colours.

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the Audi A4 in India (all prices, ex-showroom):

Audi A4 Premium – Rs 39,99,000

Audi A4 Premium Plus – Rs 43,69,000

Audi A4 Technology – Rs 47,61,000