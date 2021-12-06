Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: Price of gold and silver edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures gained by 0.15% or Rs 71 to Rs 47,974 per 10 grams. Silver futures surged by 0.22% or Rs 134 at Rs 61,650 per kilogram.

As per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the price of spot gold is Rs 47,544 per 10 grams and spot silver is priced at Rs 60,843 per kilogram. Gold price has declined more than Rs 2,000 per 10 grams in the last two weeks, whereas silver has declined about Rs 6,050 per kilogram after November 15.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at$ 1,783.91 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $ 1,785.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $ 22.57 an ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $ 939.78 and palladium increased 0.7% to $ 1,821.49.