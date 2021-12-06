Harley-Davidson launched Sportster S in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: American sports bike company Harley-Davidson has launched its new bike Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India. The new bike is the second major launch in India by the company this year. The prebooking of the bike has begun already and deliveries are expected by the end of this month.

The new superbike is powered by a 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine. The engine will churn out power of 119.3bbhp and peak torque of 127.4Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

The bike is equipped with a 4.0 inch TFT screen, Corning Enhanced Anti-Lock Braking System (C-ABS), all-LED lighting, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system. The bike gets four riding modes – Road, Sports, Rain and Custom.

Harley is offering the motorcycle in three color options – Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. It is priced at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).