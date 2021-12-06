Karnataka plans to impose restrictions on entry to malls and theatres

In response to concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that after consulting with experts, he will decide to limit occupancy to malls, theatres, and other public areas to 50%.

According to some specialists, an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, particularly the Omicron variety, could lead to a third wave. They propose that the government establish tight measures to limit the number of cases.

More COVID-19 instances have been reported in the previous few days by the state. The health authorities intensified testing throughout the state over fears of a third wave. In numerous areas, school and college students have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. As a result, there has been a call to end offline classes.