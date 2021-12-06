Know how to download e-PAN Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. It is needed for most financial transactions and while filling income tax returns.

PAN Card can be downloaded and saved in mobile phones to avoid carrying a physical copy. The e-PAN Card is actually a virtual PAN Card which can be used the same as the physical copy of it for verification purposes whenever it is required.

Steps to download e-PAN Card:

1. First, log in to the income tax website https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

2. Click on the ‘Download e-PAN’ option

3. Enter your PAN card number

4. Then, provide the Aadhaar card number

5. It will ask you to enter your date of birth. Following that, accept the terms and conditions.

6. Once you accept the terms and conditions, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP at the required place and tap confirm button

7. After that, a payment option will pop up. You have to make a payment of Rs 8.26, which you can pay with UPI, Debit card or credit card.

8. Once the payment is successful, you can download your e-PAN card.