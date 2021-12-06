Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Amendment Bill likely to be discussed today

On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha, which will decriminalise the possession of a small quantity of drugs for personal use while regulating certain operations such as narcotic drug manufacturing, transportation, and consumption.

According to PRS Legislative Research, the Bill will replace an ordinance of the same name that was proclaimed on September 30 to alter the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to address a drafting error.

The initiative to decriminalise the possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use is being made in order to assist drug misuse victims in overcoming their addiction. Various ministries, including the Department of Revenue, the Home Ministry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Social Justice ministry, and the Health ministry, made suggestions to the Prime Minister’s office on November 10 in this regard.