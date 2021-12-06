‘NZ trying to bat here Vs our spin trio’: Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious troll on NZ batters

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious troll on social media, mocking the New Zealand team for their performance against Indian spinners on the third test of the series. The New Zealand team faced a massive 372-run defeat against India in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Taking to social media platforms, Jaffer posted a hilarious meme from a famous video game titled ‘Trap Adeventure 2’ to troll New Zealand’s batting in the second and final Test. ‘NZ trying to bat here vs our spin trio ? #INDvNZ’, he captioned the post.

NZ trying to bat here vs our spin trio ? #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wAMg8YBPfT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 6, 2021

After bowling out New Zealand for a paltry of 62 runs in the first innings, Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav, took four wickets each and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets, helping the hosts to roll over the visitors for 167 in the second innings. With the win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and also ended New Zealand’s 10-game unbeaten run in the longest format of the game.

India had scored 325 and 276/7 decl and Mayank Agarwal beacame ‘Man of the Match’ after he top-scored on both the innings, with 150 and 62 runs respectively.