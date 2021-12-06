Royal Oman Police arrested two foreigners for drug smuggling

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested two foreigners for smuggling drugs to the country. The Coast Guard Police in South Al Batinah Governorate also recovered 60 kilograms of crystal drugs. The drug smugglers were trying to enter Oman illegally. The force also seized the boat they were travelling.

Earlier on the day, the Fisheries Control Team in Al Wusta Governorate arrested two expats for practicing fishing in a prohibited area in the Wilayat of Duqm in Al Wusta Governorate. The team also seized two unlicensed fishing boats.