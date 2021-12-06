Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces destroy drones launched by Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed several explosives laden drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The Saudi forces claimed that they shot down the drones before they could cause harm. On Sunday also several drones were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia claimed that it had killed 115 rebels in airstrikes. The forces had conducted 19 airstrikes on Saturday.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.