Thieves use AirTags to steal cars; Here’s how

Apple released its AirTag tracking device earlier this year. While they are beneficial in locating missing items such as keys, backpacks, and other stuff, there was always the suspicion that they were misused. They are used by burglars in Canada to steal cars.

According to multiple online reports, Ontario’s York Regional Police has been warning about how AirTags are being used by thieves. As per the York Police, what the suspects do is that they leave an AirTag on a vehicle and then they track to the owner’s residence. Once there they just steal the vehicle from the victim’s driveway and flee from the spot.

Five incidences of car theft have been examined by the police in the last several months. When high-end vehicles are parked in malls or parking lots, the thieves usually attach AirTags to them. This scenario – a car – is made easier to track with AirTags.