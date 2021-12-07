India’s Covid-19 vaccination reaches near 130 crore

New Delhi: The overall Covid-19 vaccination tally in India has reached near 130 crore. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the vaccination coverage has crossed 129.46 crore.

Out of the total vaccination, more than 80.47 crore vaccine doses have been given as first dose, while over 48.98 crore doses have been administered as second dose.

Uttar Pradesh is in the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal.