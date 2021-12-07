Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, asking compensation for the families of farmers who died during the farm bill protest.

Previously, the government declared in a response to the parliament that it had not maintained track of farmers who died in the protest against farm rules, and hence no compensation will be provided.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha stated that farmers will continue the protest until they receive an official statement from the government on various concerns.