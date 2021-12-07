Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 renders leaked ahead of official announcement

Official looking renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets have surfaced online. Leaked renders suggest the premium Tab S8 Ultra features two selfie cameras.

Ev (@evleaks), a well-known tipster, provided the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series renders. The renders show the displays and bezels of all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versions. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has the thinnest bezels of the bunch with two front-facing sensors positioned in the centre of the notch. On the top edge, the power button and volume rocker are also visible. The designs of the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are identical.

According to previous rumours, the Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets would include 120Hz refresh rate displays. Earlier Geekbench spotted the model number of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as SM-X906N. The device is also expected to have a 14.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There will be two possible storage options 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Ultra model may also feature a dual rear camera arrangement with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. A large 12,000mAh battery is expected to power the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 45-watt quick charging support.