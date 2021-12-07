SK Sanoj succeeds AA Rahim as DYFI Kerala state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: VK Sanoj fro Kannur has been selected as the Kerala state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), succeeding current All India President AA Rahim. Sanoj is currently the state joint secretary and central committee member of DYFI. He is a former Kannur district secretary of DYFI and SFI state vice-president.

The decision was taken at the state committee meeting held on Tuesday. State president S Satheesh presided over the meeting. Former state secretary AA Rahim was elected as the national president of the organisation recently. Muhammed Riyas, the former national president was inducted into the cabinet of Pinarayi Vijayan in May this year which necessitated the change of guard.