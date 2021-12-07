TMC leader lands herself in a controversy after posing with gun inside Govt office; Picture goes viral

Malda: Mrinalini Mandal Maity, chairman of the Old Malda Panchayat Samiti and a senior leader of TMC’s Mahila Mandal in Malda district of West Bengal landed herself on a controversy after she was seen posing with a firearm while being seated on the government official’s chair at the BDO office.

The BJP accused that the Trinamool Congress is encouraging a culture of violence after the picture of senior Trinamool district leader with a firearm inside a government office went viral. ‘This is Trinamool’s culture. If a police investigation is done, they will find more than just pistols. They will find guns, bombs, and even AK-47s with these people. I’m sure Mamata Banerjee has seen the picture too but she will not take any action’, BJP Malda District President Gobinda Chandra Mandal said.

The TMC has also lashed out against the leader and called for a probe to determine whether the gun in the picture was real or a toy. The Trinamool leadership also expressed its concerns as it came on a day when party supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was visiting the district. Trinamool Congress state General Secretary Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said that he felt that it is a real gun, but the police should investigate the incident. He also pointed out that this incident is doing damage to the leader’s image.

This is not the first time Maity was involved in controversies. Several allegations have come against her husband, including that of beating up a government employee.