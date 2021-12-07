Toddler son killed by father following a quarrel with wife; arrested

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly killing his three-month-old boy under the influence of alcohol following a quarrel with his wife. The incident occured on the night of December 3 in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, where the accused, identified as Ravi Rai held his child by leg and banged his head against the wall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that they received a PCR call around 10.30 pm on December 3 at Bhalswa Dairy police station, informing them that a man had killed his child. ‘When our team reached the spot, the child’s father Ravi Rai was found under the influence of alcohol and his three month-old child was rushed to BJRM hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. As per MLC report, the skull of the child was found broken’, he said.

During the probe, when the neighbours and owner of the flat were questioned, they informed that the couple were residing at the place since last month. Rai used to stay in a room while his wife used to work in Azad Pur mandi, and they used to quarrel very often. Neighbours also told the police team that on the day of the incident, during the time of quarrel both husband and wife with child were present in the room. According to the neighbours, the woman came out all of a sudden and raised an alarm shouting that her husband killed her child.