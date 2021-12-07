Volkswagen launched its compact SUV ‘Tiguan’ in India: Here is the price and features

New Delhi: The German car maker, Volkswagen, has launched its new compact SUV Tiguan in India today. The new SUV is priced at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen has opened bookings for the new SUV and delivery will begin from January 2022.

Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of producing maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 320 Nm.

The other features include cruise control, six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera and Driver Alert System. The new SUV is offered in seven colours including Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Onyx White, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver, and Kings Red.