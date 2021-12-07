Wedding invites in new Avatar ? A gourmet’s dream!

Table strewn with half a dozen wedding invites? Makes you tipsy with confusion? Well .. understandable.. but what if one or two shake up the drab, dull card with a menu card attached too? Food for thought, indeed! Popular stand-up comedian Saikiran’s take on wedding cards gives you a way out. A menu card tucked into the envelope with the wedding muhurat card can spring a surprise on your guests as that will be of more interest to them! Taking a jibe at the prominent clichés in the Indian wedding cards, Saikiran urges prospective parents with offspring’s out in the marriage market to give the guests a treat with the wedding festivities.

According to Sai, the guests who think of only what to wear and impress others will be excitedly choosing the card with the best menu that he or she chooses. So the onus is on the gourmet than the biggest solitaire that the bride or a guest wears. Who has eyes for the most beautiful bridesmaids now? The guest will be making a beeline for the wedding spreads in front which does not carry a bill! Parents, take a cue on this and plan your son or daughter‘s wedding and tickle your guests‘ tongues! Finally, the competition is on food and not the gold and dowry and thus let’s see a better world through the path of the stomach!

Foot Note: Wedding to Whet the taste buds!