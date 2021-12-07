Yamaha launched Aerox 155 maxi-sports scooter in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has launched its Aerox 155 maxi-sports scooter in India. The Japanese company is offering the new scooter in three new colours- Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Metallic Black.

The scooter is powered by a 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).The liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine produces maximum power of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT transmission.

Other features include LED headlights, tail light with 12 compact LEDs, a Single Channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with 140 mm rear tire, Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 5.8-inch Multi Information Display, 24.5 Litre under seat storage and an external fuel lid.

The new scooter is priced at Rs 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).