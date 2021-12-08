As tension on the Ukraine border rises, Biden and Putin square off.

U S President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin faced off in a secure video call Tuesday for more than two hours, as the US president warned Moscow that an invasion of Ukraine would result in sanctions and significant economic damage.

The highly anticipated call between the two presidents occurred amid mounting concerns among the US and Western allies about Russia’s threat to its neighbour, with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border.

Putin, for one, came to the summit hoping to get assurances from Biden that NATO will never expand to include Ukraine, which has long wanted membership. That request was rejected by the United States and its NATO members.