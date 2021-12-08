Bank Strike: Banking service will be affected in these two days

New Delhi: banking services will be affected on December16 and 17 due to the strike of bank employees. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day strike on these days. The strike was announced to protest against the government’s plan to privatize public sector banks.

UFBU is an umbrella organization of nine bank unions. Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier in her budget speech said that two public sector banks will be privatized during the current fiscal. The Union government earlier privatized IDBI Bank in 2019 and merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.