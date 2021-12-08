BREAKING: Army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and other top officials crashes in Nilgiri

Ooty: Four killed as Indian Army helicopter crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his family were also present in the chopper along with 6 top Army officials.

The Mi-series helicopter crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur and caught fire. The rescue team has recovered four charred bodies from the helicopter. Three people have been rescued.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

More details awaited.