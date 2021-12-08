DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

BREAKING: Army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and other top officials crashes in Nilgiri

Dec 8, 2021, 02:05 pm IST

Ooty: Four killed as Indian Army helicopter crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his family were also present in the chopper along with 6 top Army officials.

The Mi-series helicopter crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur and caught fire. The rescue team has recovered four charred bodies from the helicopter. Three people have been rescued.

More details awaited.

 

