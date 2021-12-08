Emirates Draw raised grand prize to 83 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: Emirates Draw has raised its grand prize to 83 million UAE dirhams. One lucky winner who matches all the 7 numbers the exact sequence starting from right to left will get the grand prize. At present the prize is 77,777,777 UAE dirhams.

In last three months, around 7000 winners were given 9 million UAE dirhams as prize. The next draw will be held on December 11.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.