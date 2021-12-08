DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSHealth

European drug regulator supports mixing vaccines against Covid-19

Dec 8, 2021, 11:42 pm IST

The European Union’s pharmaceuticals regulator backed the use of multiple types of vaccinations in initial and booster immunisation campaigns to combat Covid-19 on Tuesday.

According to the European Medicines Agency, administering different types of vaccinations together, known as heterologous immunisation, can provide protection against COVID-19.

The announcement comes at a time when much of Europe is dealing with increased infection and hospitalisation rates, as well as concerns about the new omicron type.

