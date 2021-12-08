Good news from Indian Railways! Reduced fares effective Dec 10, check list here

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced the restoration of normal train service from December 10. The Railways has announced that it will restore the regular trains with normal fare. At present, the national transporter is operating special trains with higher fares.

The Indian Railways has also announced that differently abled persons and women passengers will also be able to book train tickets in reserved coaches with ease by booking the unreserved tickets.

Here’s the list of trains in which passengers can travel on unreserved tickets:

– Hemkunt Express

– Dehradun-Amritsar Junction- Dehradun Express

– Jammu Tawi – Varanasi – Jammu Tawi Express

– Hoshiarpur-Delhi-Hoshiarpur

– Chandigarh – Prayagraj Sangam – Chandigarh Express

– Fazilka-Delhi Junction-Fazilka

– Unchahar Express

– Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar

– Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi Junction-Daulatpur

– Bareilly-New Delhi- Bareilly Intercity

– Bareilly-Varanasi-Bareilly Intercity

– Bareilly – Prayagraj Sangam – Bareilly Passenger

– Dehradun-Varanasi-Dehradun Express

– Dehradun-Delhi Junction- Dehradun Mussoorie Express

– Delhi Junction-Pratapgarh Junction- Delhi Junction Padmavat Express

– Jalandhar City – New Delhi – Jalandhar City Express

– New Delhi-Lohia Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express

– Moga Intercity

– Prayagraj Nauchandi Express

– Varanasi Junction-Lucknow-Varanasi Junction Superfast Shuttle Express