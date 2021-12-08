Gulf country to cancel driving licenses of expats

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait has decided to check the driving licenses issued for expats. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant General Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf has instructed the traffic department to check whether these expats satisfy the conditions for obtaining a driving license in the country.

The traffic department will review the data of the driving licenses granted to expatriates and extent to which they comply with the conditions like educational qualification, job and salary. At present, driving licenses are issued to expatriates who meet some criteria, including being 18 years of age or older, having a college degree and earning at least KD 600 a month. They also must have lived in Kuwait for at least two years and hold a valid driving license from their country of origin.

Also Read: Omicron: Country bans passengers from France

The license of the expats who did not the conditions will be withdrawn.