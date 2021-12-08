Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new Activa 125 Premium Edition in India. The scooter is available in two variants- Drum and Disc.

Drum Alloy variant is priced at Rs 78,725 and Disc variant is priced at Rs 82,280. Honda offers the Premium Edition scooter in two dual tone colour options – Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic.

The scooter is powered by a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It churns out 8.18 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque.