Indian Defence machinery freezes in shock !

Ooty: As the nation comes to grips with the chopper crash which was carring India’s pride and India’s first CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is about to address Parliament with the latest updates.

No news about his situation is available right now, but it has been confirmed that 6 bodies were recovered and three severely burnt passengers have been taken to Wellington Army hospital.

Also Read; BREAKING: Army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and other top officials crashes in Nilgiri

As we wait for more information from Rajnath Singh, a billion prayers go up for the safety of General Bipin Rawat.